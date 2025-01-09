Skip to main content

Watch Arman Tsarukyan defeat Charles Oliveira to earn UFC 311 title shot

Rewatch the full fight between Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira ahead of Tsarukyan's main event matchup again Islam Makhachev at UFC 311.

Top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan headlines UFC 311 on Jan. 18 in a rematch with champion Islam Makhachev.  Look back at Tsarukyan's win over former titleholder Charles Oliveira that earned him the title shot.  

Tsarukyan and Makhachev first fought in July 2019. It was Tsarukyan's octagon debut while Makhachev had six fights in the organization under his belt. Makhachev defeated the Georgian via unanimous decision and six fights later he'd be the UFC 155-pound champion.

Since the loss to Makhachev, Tsarukyan has won nine of his ten fights, including a win over Oliveira in his last outing at UFC 300. Relive the fight against "do Bronx."

Arman Tsarukyan vs Charles Oliveira Full Fight Video

