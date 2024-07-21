Virna Jandiroba submits Amanda Lemos in UFC Vegas 94 main event

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas hosted Saturday's UFC event. A women's strawweight bout between third-ranked Amanda Lemos and fifth-ranked Virna Jandiroba headlined the headlined.

Lemos last fought in February, defeating Mackenzie Dern via unanimous decision. Jandiroba entered the bout riding a three-fight winning streak. Lemos was hoping a win would secure her a rematch against champion Zhang Weili. Jandiroba was looking to herself in title fight talks.

Jandiroba wasted little time before changing levels and taking Lemos down. Jandiroba worked inside Lemos' half guard . Lemos hung on trying to control Jandiroba's posture. Lemos inches herself to the fence and reversed Jandiroba. Jandiroba scrambled and locked on a knee bar with two minutes remaining in the opening round.

Lemos defended the submission attempt and connected with an elbow. She worked her way back to her feet but Jandiroba worked to take her back. They battled along the cage with Lemos controlling one of Jandiroba's arms. The round ended. MMAWeekly scored the frame 10-9 for Jandiroba.

They exchanged leg kicks to start the second round. Lemos connected with an uppercut. She continually switched stances. The output slowed with Lemos careful not to leave herself open to be taken down. Jandiroba closed the distance and took Lemos down. Lemos quickly got back to her feet but Jandiroba kept the pressure on. Lemos briefly gained top position in a scramble but Jandiroba took her back and applied a body triangle.

Lemos tried to control the hands of Jandiroba. Jandiroba switched her grip and worked to sink in a rear-naked choke. Lemos defended the choke but Jandiroba transitioned to an arm bar. She extended it and Lemos rolled but was forced to tap out.

The official time of the stoppage was 4:48 of the second round. With the win, Jandiroba extended her winning streak to four consecutive fights and may have secured herself a title shot.