Valentina Shevchenko launches OnlyFans account

Valentina Shevchenko has decided to join OnlyFans, giving fans exclusive content

Amid its spike in popularity, Valentina Shevchenko is the latest to join in on the OnlyFans craze.

OnlyFans has built a reputation for being an adult content site over the years, but that is slowly beginning to evolve into something new. While it remains a place for content of a certain nature, the social media platform is now home to several combat sports athletes, with 'The Bullet' being the latest.

Valentina Shevchenko has expanded her brand and is looking to share some exclusive footage with her supporters on OnlyFans; granted they pay first, of course.

This isn't the first time a UFC star has joined the controversial website. 

As a way to promote themselves and offer their fans a deeper look into their training and behind the scenes footage, fighters have jumped on the OnlyFans hype train.

After successfully outworking Alexa Grasso and recapturing her flyweight throne last time out, Valentina Shevchenko is hoping to ride the wave and build herself a bigger fan base than ever before.

The OnlyFans announcement came via Shevchenko's Instagram account, as she teased a move over to the page on New Year's Eve.

Check out the reveal below.

While combat sports athletes tend to use the platform as a place to showcase their extra training footage, not every athlete keeps it PG

Both Paige VanZant and Jessica Andrade are among those who have explored the grown-up side of the business.

VanZant especially has been a huge success, managing to rake in a large following with her $9.99 monthly fee. What may be a surprise to some is the staggering amount '12 Gauge' has managed to amass since joining OnlyFans.

According to the former UFC ace, she has earned far more money as an independent online model than she ever did while competing inside the octagon.
