Following the Usyk vs. Fury 2 fights in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the winners will answer questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.

Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury headlined Saturday's boxing event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Usyk handed Fury his first career loss via split decision when the two first fought in May. With the win, Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

Usyk retained his title and remained undefeated, beating Fury via unanimous decision.

Usyk vs. Fury 2 Post-Fight Press Conference Video