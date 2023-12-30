Umar Nurmagomedov sets sights on former champion

Umar Nurmagomedov continues his push for a fight, with a former champion seemingly his next priority.

Bantamweight has for a long time been considered by fans as one of the best weight classes in the sport, and that remains true to this day.

The division is going through a somewhat unknown patch at present following the crowning of a new champion in August 2023. Behind the newly-crowned titleholder is a pack of hungry lions all hoping to claw their way to a title shot, with Umar Nurmagomedov being one of those contenders.

The Russian has been crying out for a fight ever since he was forced to withdraw from his huge Cory Sandhagen clash some months ago. As we prepare for another rollercoaster year for the UFC in 2024, the undefeated Dagestani is still without a scheduled opponent.

Taking to social media, Umar Nurmagomedov had a new name in mind and it's a special one. In hopes of solidifying himself in the top 10 at bantamweight, the 27-year-old called for a fight against Deiveson Figueiredo.

Figueiredo made a successful jump up from 125 lbs last time out and put on a brilliant performance. Still carrying his speed and power from his former weight class, the South American effortlessly put on a clinic against Rob Font and rightfully got his hands raised on the judges' scorecards.

The two-time flyweight kingpin finds himself ranked within the top 10 in his new division and too has aspirations of getting his hands on the title in the foreseeable future.

Despite calling for a chance against the Brazilian, Umar has been pushing the UFC to find somebody for him to fight. The surging prospect is desperate to return to the octagon and made his thoughts known to his fellow bantamweights online.

While the fan-favorite matchup won't take place next, another fighter Umar Nurmagomedov has publicly stated his interest in fighting is Sean O'Malley.

The current bantamweight champion insisted he would "beat the unibrow off" of him, prompting a response from Umar.