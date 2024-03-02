Umar Nurmagomedov dominates Bekzat Almakhan

A bantamweight bout between two of the most promising prospects in the bantamweight division was featured on Saturday's UFC Vegas 87 fight card.

Undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov faced Bekzat Almakhan at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas Saturday afternoon. Nurmagomedov had finished three of his four UFC opponents and hadn't tasted defeat in his eight-year mixed martial arts career. Almakhan was making his promotional debut but entered Saturday's showdown riding an eight-fight winning streak.

Almakhan went high with a kick that Nurmagomedov blocked. Nurmagomedov responded with a leg kick. Almakhan connected with a left hand that knocked Nurmagomedov down. Nurmagomedov quickly took Almakhan down. He moved to side control before taking Almakhan's back. Midway through the round, Nurmagomedov delivered right hands. Almakhan worked his way to full guard. Nurmagomedov landed an elbow followed by another one. The opening frame went to Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov pressured Almakhan. He landed a right hand, changed levels and put Almakhan on his back. Nurmagomedov quickly moved to half guard before advancing to side control. Almakhan reversed Nurmagomedov and got to his feet. Nurmagomedov ducked under a right hand and secured a takedown. He mounted Almakhan with two minutes remaining in the round. Nurmagomedov postured up and leg his hands go. Almakhan kicked Nurmagomedov off and got to his feet. Nurmagomedov immediately took him back to the ground. He delivered punches. Almakhan worked to stand but Nurmagomedov maintained top position. The second round went to Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov landed a leg kick. Almakhan responded with a high kick that missed. Almakhan connected with a counter right hand. Nurmagomedov changed levels and took Almakhan down. He delivered short elbows and punches. Almakhan was flat on his back. He moved to the fence but Nurmagomedov pulled him away from the cage. Nurmagomedov took Almakhan's back and landed left hands. Almakhan rolled to his back but Nurmagomedov remained in the mount. The fight ended with Nurmagomedov posturing up.

The scorecards read 30-25, 30-26, and 30-26. for Nurmagomedov by unanimous decision.