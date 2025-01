The UFC Vegas 94 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.

The octagon is back at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for this weekend's UFC event. A women's strawweight bout between 3rd ranked Amanda Lemos and 5th ranked Virna Jandiroba headlines the fight card. Lemos last fought in February, defeating Mackenzie Dern via unanimous decision. Jandiroba will enter the bout riding a three-fight winning streak.

Start Times

Main Card begins at 8 p.m. ET

Preliminary Card begins at 5:30 p.m. ET

UFC Vegas 94 Live Results and Analytics

UFC Vegas 94 Official Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Virna Jandiroba def. Amanda Lemos via submission (arm bar) at 4:48, Round 2

Steve Garcia def. Choi Seung-woo via TKO (punches) at 1:36, Round 1

Kurt Holobaugh def. Kaynan Kruschewsky via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Bruno Silva def. Cody Durden via TKO (punches and elbows) at 2:58, Round 2

Dooho Choi def. Bill Algeo via TKO (punch) at 3:38, Round 2

Hyder Amil def. Jeong Yeong Lee via TKO (punches) at 1:04, Round 1

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)