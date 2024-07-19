Skip to main content

UFC Vegas 94 co-main event canceled due to 'medical issue'

Following Friday's UFC Vegas 94 Official Weigh-in, the fight card lost its co-main event bout due to a medical issue.

Saturday's UFC Vegas 97 fight card was supposed to feature a middleweight bout between Brad Tavares and Jun-yong Park as the co-main event.  Both fighters successfully made weight with Tavares weighing 185.5 pounds and Park tipping the scales at 186.  Everything seemed in order until the fight was suddenly canceled.  

Following the weigh-in, an announcement was made that the fight had been canceled due to a 'medical issue.'  

"The co-main event between Brad Tavares and Jun-yong Park has been canceled," UFC officials announced following the weigh-in.  "There's a medical issue on the Jun-yong Park side.  That fight has been canceled tomorrow."

UFC Vegas 97 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.  A women's strawweight bout between 3rd ranked Amanda Lemos (14-3-1) and 5th ranked Virna Jandiroba headlines the event.

