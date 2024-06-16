UFC Vegas 93 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

The big winners from Saturday's UFC Vegas 93 event answered questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.

UFC Vegas 93 took place on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Headlining the fight card was a flyweight bout between fifth-ranked Alex Perez and 13th-ranked Tatsuro Taira.

Taira won via TKO in the second round after Perez was injured while being taken down. He extended his undefeated record to 16-0 and will leap into contender status in the rankings.

UFC Vegas 93 Post-Fight Press Conference