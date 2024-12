The UFC Vegas 93 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas begin at 7 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.

The UFC Vegas 93: Perez vs. Taira live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas begin at 5 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com. The event is headlined by a flyweight clash between fifth-ranked Alex Perez and thirteenth-ranked Tatsuro Taira.

Perez broke a three-fight losing skid in his last fight, knocking out Matheus Nicolau in his last fight in April. Taira is unbeaten in his six-year MMA career with a record of 15-0.

Start Times:

Preliminary card begins at 7 p.m. ET

Main card begins at 10 p.m. ET

UFC Vegas 93 Live Results and Analytics

UFC Vegas 93: Perez vs. Taira Official Results

Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Tatsuro Taira def. Alex Perez vis TKO (knee injury) at 2:59, Round 2

Miles Johns def. Douglas Silva de Andrade via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Lucas Almeida def. Timmy Cuamba via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Brady Hiestand def. Garrett Armfield via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:52, Round 3

Asu Almabayev def. Jose Johnson via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Adam Fugitt def. Josh Quinlan via split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)

Prelim Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)