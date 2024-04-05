Skip to main content

UFC Vegas 90 Weigh-In Results: Four Fighters Miss Weight

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC Vegas 90 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday.

The octagon is back at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for this week's UFC Vegas 90 fight card and the athletes competing on it officially weighed in on Friday.  

The event is headlined by a middleweight bout between sixth-ranked Brendan Allen and 14th-ranked Chris Curtis.  Allen (23-5) will enter the bout riding a six-fight winning streak.  Five of those wins came by way of submission.  Curtis (31-10, 1 NC) won his last bout against Marc-André Barriault via split decision.  

The main event bout is a rematch.  Curtis stopped Allen with punches and knees in their first meeting back in December 2021.  Curtis and Allen officially weighed in at 186 pounds. 

Missed Weight

Alexander Hernandez missed weight by four pounds for his featherweight bout against Damon Jackson.  Cynthia Calvillo missed weight by three pounds for her strawweight bout against Piera Rodriguez.  Melissa Mullins came in two pounds heavy for her bantamweight bout against Nora Cornolle. Cornolle also missed weight coming in 2.5 pounds heavy.  

UFC Vegas 90 Official Weigh-In Results

Main Card (6 p..m ET on ESPN+)

  • Brendan Allen (186) vs. Chris Curtis (186)
  • Alexander Hernandez (150)* vs. Damon Jackson (146)
  • Morgan Charriere (145) vs. Chepe Mariscal (145.5)
  • Ignacio Bahamondes (156) vs. Christos Giagos (156)
  • Valter Walker (264) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (236)
  • Trevor Peek (155.5) vs. Charlie Campbell (155)
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Preliminary Card (3 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Court McGee (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (171)
  • Norma Dumont (136) vs. Germaine de Randamie (135)
  • Pedro Falcao (136) vs. Victor Hugo (135.5)
  • Piera Rodriguez (116) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (119)**
  • Dan Argueta (136) vs. Jean Matsumoto (136)
  • Dylan Budka (185.5) vs. Cesar Almeida (185.5)
  • Nora Cornolle (138.5) vs. Melissa Mullins (138)***

*Alexander Hernandez missed weight by four pounds for his featherweight bout against Damon Jackson

**Cynthia Calvillo missed weight by three pounds for her strawweight bout against Piera Rodriguez

***Melissa Mullins came in two pounds heavy for her bantamweight bout against Nora Cornolle.  Cornolle also missed weight coming in 2.5 pounds heavy.
Robert Whittaker
News

Robert Whittaker explains how training with Israel Adesanya came together

Former middleweight champions Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya were once rivals inside the cage but now they're training partners.

By Jeff Cain
Joe Rogan
News

Joe Rogan reveals unusual reason he accepted $250 million Spotify deal

Joe Rogan's Spotify deal was a significant moment in the history of podcasting, but his reason for agreeing to join the platform wasn't just because of the money.

By Joshua Ryan
Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis UFC 297 Press Conference face-off
News

Sean Strickland proposes a 'pact' with Dricus du Plessis ahead of UFC 312, gets denied

Former middleweight champion Sean Strickland wants his UFC 312 championship rematch against titleholder Dricus du Plessis to be a striking battle.

By Jeff Cain