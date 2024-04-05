UFC Vegas 90 Weigh-In Results: Four Fighters Miss Weight

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC Vegas 90 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday.

The event is headlined by a middleweight bout between sixth-ranked Brendan Allen and 14th-ranked Chris Curtis. Allen (23-5) will enter the bout riding a six-fight winning streak. Five of those wins came by way of submission. Curtis (31-10, 1 NC) won his last bout against Marc-André Barriault via split decision.

The main event bout is a rematch. Curtis stopped Allen with punches and knees in their first meeting back in December 2021. Curtis and Allen officially weighed in at 186 pounds.

Missed Weight

Alexander Hernandez missed weight by four pounds for his featherweight bout against Damon Jackson. Cynthia Calvillo missed weight by three pounds for her strawweight bout against Piera Rodriguez. Melissa Mullins came in two pounds heavy for her bantamweight bout against Nora Cornolle. Cornolle also missed weight coming in 2.5 pounds heavy.

UFC Vegas 90 Official Weigh-In Results

Main Card (6 p..m ET on ESPN+)

Brendan Allen (186) vs. Chris Curtis (186)

Alexander Hernandez (150)* vs. Damon Jackson (146)

Morgan Charriere (145) vs. Chepe Mariscal (145.5)

Ignacio Bahamondes (156) vs. Christos Giagos (156)

Valter Walker (264) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (236)

Trevor Peek (155.5) vs. Charlie Campbell (155)

Preliminary Card (3 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Court McGee (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (171)

Norma Dumont (136) vs. Germaine de Randamie (135)

Pedro Falcao (136) vs. Victor Hugo (135.5)

Piera Rodriguez (116) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (119)**

Dan Argueta (136) vs. Jean Matsumoto (136)

Dylan Budka (185.5) vs. Cesar Almeida (185.5)

Nora Cornolle (138.5) vs. Melissa Mullins (138)***

