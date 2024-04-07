Following the UFC Vegas 90 fights, the big winners will answer questions from the media during the event's post-fight press conference.

Following tonight's UFC Vegas 90 fights, the big winners will field questions from the media at the event's post-fight press conference.

UFC Vegas 90 took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event was headlined by a middleweight bout between sixth-ranked Brendan Allen and 14th-ranked Chris Curtis.

UFC Vegas 90 Post-Fight Press Conference