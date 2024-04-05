Skip to main content

UFC Vegas 90 Main Event Weigh-In Video: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

The UFC Vegas 90 main event fighters, middleweights Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis, officially weighed in on Friday in Las Vegas.

The UFC Vegas 90 main event fighters, Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis, officially weighed in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.  On Saturday, they'll compete in the same venue.

Allen (23-5) will enter the bout riding a six-fight winning streak and ranked sixth in the 185-pound division.  Five of those wins came by way of submission. Curtis (31-10, 1 NC) won his last bout against Marc-André Barriault via split decision and is ranked 14th.  Both men tipped the scales at 186 pounds.   

UFC Vegas 90 Main Event Weigh-In Video

