UFC Vegas 90 Live Results: Allen vs. Curtis 2
The famed octagon was back at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for Saturday's UFC Vegas 90 event. The live results from Sin City begin at 3 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.
The event is headlined by a middleweight bout between sixth-ranked Brendan Allen and 14th-ranked Chris Curtis. Allen (23-5) will enter the bout riding a six-fight winning streak. Five of those wins came by way of submission. Curtis (31-10, 1 NC) won his last bout against Marc-André Barriault via split decision.
The main event bout is a rematch. Curtis stopped Allen with punches and knees in their first meeting back in December 2021. Curtis and Allen both officially weighed in at 186 pounds.
Start Times:
- Preliminary fight card begins at 3 p.m. ET
- Main card begins at 6 p.m. ET
UFC Vegas 90 Live Results and Analytics
UFC Vegas 90 Official Results
Main Card (6 p..m ET on ESPN+)
- Brendan Allen def. Chris Curtis via split decision (47–48, 48–47, 49–46)
- Damon Jackson def. Alexander Hernandez via split decision (27–30, 29–28, 29–28)
- Chepe Mariscal def. Morgan Charriere via split decision (29–28, 27–30, 29–28)
- Ignacio Bahamondes def. Christos Giagos via TKO (head kick) at 3:35, Round 1
- Charlie Campbell def. Trevor Peek via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
Preliminary Card (3 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Alex Morono def. Court McGee via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
- Łukasz Brzeski def. Valter Walker via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
- Norma Dumont def. Germaine de Randamie via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
- Victor Hugo def. Pedro Falcao via unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)
Piera Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo.(cancelled)
- Jean Matsumoto def. Dan Argueta via Submission (guillotine choke) at 4:49, Round 2
- Cesar Almeida def. Dylan Budka via TKO (punches) at 2:13, Round 2
- Nora Cornolle def. Melissa Mullins via TKO (knee to the body and head kicks) at 3:06, Round 2