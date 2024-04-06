The UFC Vegas 90: Allen vs. Curtis 2 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas begin at 3 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.

The famed octagon was back at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for Saturday's UFC Vegas 90 event. The live results from Sin City begin at 3 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.

The event is headlined by a middleweight bout between sixth-ranked Brendan Allen and 14th-ranked Chris Curtis. Allen (23-5) will enter the bout riding a six-fight winning streak. Five of those wins came by way of submission. Curtis (31-10, 1 NC) won his last bout against Marc-André Barriault via split decision.

The main event bout is a rematch. Curtis stopped Allen with punches and knees in their first meeting back in December 2021. Curtis and Allen both officially weighed in at 186 pounds.

Start Times:

Preliminary fight card begins at 3 p.m. ET

Main card begins at 6 p.m. ET

UFC Vegas 90 Live Results and Analytics

UFC Vegas 90 Official Results

Main Card (6 p..m ET on ESPN+)

Brendan Allen def. Chris Curtis via split decision (47–48, 48–47, 49–46)

Damon Jackson def. Alexander Hernandez via split decision (27–30, 29–28, 29–28)

Chepe Mariscal def. Morgan Charriere via split decision (29–28, 27–30, 29–28)

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Christos Giagos via TKO (head kick) at 3:35, Round 1

Charlie Campbell def. Trevor Peek via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Preliminary Card (3 p.m. ET on ESPN+)