UFC Vegas 90 Live Results: Allen vs. Curtis 2

The UFC Vegas 90: Allen vs. Curtis 2 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas begin at 3 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.

The famed octagon was back at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for Saturday's UFC Vegas 90 event.  The live results from Sin City begin at 3 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.

The event is headlined by a middleweight bout between sixth-ranked Brendan Allen and 14th-ranked Chris Curtis. Allen (23-5) will enter the bout riding a six-fight winning streak. Five of those wins came by way of submission. Curtis (31-10, 1 NC) won his last bout against Marc-André Barriault via split decision. 

The main event bout is a rematch. Curtis stopped Allen with punches and knees in their first meeting back in December 2021. Curtis and Allen both officially weighed in at 186 pounds. 

Start Times:

  • Preliminary fight card begins at 3 p.m. ET
  • Main card begins at 6 p.m. ET
UFC Vegas 90 Live Results and Analytics

UFC Vegas 90 Official Results

Main Card (6 p..m ET on ESPN+)

  • Brendan Allen def. Chris Curtis via split decision (47–48, 48–47, 49–46)
  • Damon Jackson def. Alexander Hernandez via split decision (27–30, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Chepe Mariscal def. Morgan Charriere via split decision (29–28, 27–30, 29–28)
  • Ignacio Bahamondes def. Christos Giagos via TKO (head kick) at 3:35, Round 1
  • Charlie Campbell def. Trevor Peek via unanimous decision  (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Preliminary Card (3 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Alex Morono def. Court McGee via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Łukasz Brzeski def. Valter Walker via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Norma Dumont def. Germaine de Randamie via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Victor Hugo def. Pedro Falcao via unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Piera Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo.(cancelled)        
  • Jean Matsumoto def. Dan Argueta via Submission (guillotine choke) at 4:49, Round 2
  • Cesar Almeida def. Dylan Budka via TKO (punches) at 2:13, Round 2
  • Nora Cornolle def. Melissa Mullins via TKO (knee to the body and head kicks) at 3:06, Round 2
