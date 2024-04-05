UFC Vegas 90 bout cancelled after weigh-in

UFC Vegas 90 lost a preliminary bout on Friday following the official weigh-in after a fighter badly missed weight.

Saturday's UFC Vegas 90 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas was supposed to feature 13 fights. Following Friday's official weigh-in, the fight card is down to 12 bouts.

Women's strawweight Cynthia Calvillo missed weight for her bout with Piera Rodríguez by three pounds weighing in at 119 pounds. The bout was later cancelled.

It's not the first time Calvillo has failed to make weight. Twice before she came in heavy for her scheduled fights. She also tested positive to marijuana metabolites following her UFC 219 loss to former two-time champion Carla Esparza. She's also lost her last five fights. Rodriguez successfully weighed in at 116 pounds.

Four fighters in total missed weight on Saturday, including Calvillo, Alexander Hernandez, Melissa Mullins, and Nora Cornolle. Hernandez was the furthest from his mark weighing in four pounds over the featherweight limit for his main card match against Damon Jackson. Only the Calvillo versus Rodriguez bout was cancelled.

The event is headlined by a middleweight bout between sixth-ranked Brendan Allen and 14th-ranked Chris Curtis. Allen (23-5) will enter the bout riding a six-fight winning streak. Five of those wins came by way of submission. Curtis (31-10, 1 NC) won his last bout against Marc-André Barriault via split decision.