UFC Vegas 90: Allen vs. Curtis 2 Face-Offs

Following Friday's UFC Vegas 90 Official Weigh-In, the fighters faced off with their opponents ahead of Saturday's event.

The UFC Vegas 90 Official Weigh-In took place on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. After all the fighters weighed in, they faced off with their opponents ahead of Saturday's event in the same venue.

The event is headlined by a middleweight bout between sixth-ranked Brendan Allen and 14th-ranked Chris Curtis. Allen (23-5) will enter the bout riding a six-fight winning streak. Five of those wins came by way of submission. Curtis (31-10, 1 NC) won his last bout against Marc-André Barriault via split decision.

UFC Vegas 90 Face-Offs