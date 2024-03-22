UFC Vegas 89 Weigh-In Results: Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC Vegas 89 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas weighed in on Friday.

For the second week in a row the UFC octagon is at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. On Saturday, the venue hosts the UFC Vegas 89 fight card. On Friday, the fighters competing this weekend officially weighed in.

The event is headlined by a women's flyweight bout between former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and eighth-ranked Amanda Ribas.

Ribas (13-4) is coming off a highlight-reel spinning wheel kick finish over Luana Pinheiro in her last fight. Namajunas (11-6) made her 125-pound debut in her last outing against Manon Fiorot and lost via unanimous decision. Ribas will be looking to secure the biggest win in her career while Namajunas seeks to pick up her first win in her new weight class.

Ribas was the first fighter to step on the scale and weighed 125.5 pounds. Namajunas weighed the exact same weight, 125.5 pounds.

UFC Vegas 89 Official Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)

Amanda Ribas (125.5) vs. Rose Namajunas (125.5)

Justin Tafa (264.5) vs. Karl Williams (246.5)

AJ Dobson (185.5) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (186)

Cameron Saaiman (135) vs. Payton Talbott (135.5)

Billy Quarantillo (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (146)

Fernando Padilla (145) vs. Luis Pajuelo (145)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)