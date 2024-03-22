Skip to main content

UFC Vegas 89: Ribas vs. Namajunas Face-Offs Video

Following Friday's UFC Vegas 89 Weigh-In, the fighters faced off with their opponents ahead of Saturday's fights.

For the second week in a row, the UFC octagon is at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for Saturday's UFC Vegas 89 event.

The event is headlined by a women's flyweight bout between former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and eighth-ranked Amanda Ribas.

Ribas (13-4) is coming off a highlight-reel spinning wheel kick finish over Luana Pinheiro in her last fight. Namajunas (11-6) made her 125-pound debut in her last outing against Manon Fiorot and lost via unanimous decision.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Grant Dawson
News

Grant Dawson: 'Michael Chandler doesn't belong in the Top 15'

Lightweight Grant Dawson explains why he doesn't think Michael Chandler belongs in the Top 15 UFC rankings.

By Jeff Cain
Chael Sonnen
News

Boxing promoter contacts Chael Sonnen over McGregor vs. Paul comments

Earlier this week, Chael Sonnen expressed his opinion that a $250 million boxing match between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul shouldn't be believed.

By Jeff Cain
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at the UFC 229 New York Press Conference
News

Khabib Nurmagomedov renews conflict with Conor McGregor after fiery Ireland comment

Khabib Nurmagomedov has dragged Conor McGregor back into their feud with his recent comments about Ireland.

By Joshua Ryan