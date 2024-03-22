UFC Vegas 89: Ribas vs. Namajunas Face-Offs Video

Following Friday's UFC Vegas 89 Weigh-In, the fighters faced off with their opponents ahead of Saturday's fights.

For the second week in a row, the UFC octagon is at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for Saturday's UFC Vegas 89 event.

The event is headlined by a women's flyweight bout between former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and eighth-ranked Amanda Ribas.

Ribas (13-4) is coming off a highlight-reel spinning wheel kick finish over Luana Pinheiro in her last fight. Namajunas (11-6) made her 125-pound debut in her last outing against Manon Fiorot and lost via unanimous decision.