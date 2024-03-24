Flyweight Igor Severino was disqualified after biting his opponent, Andre Lima, on the UFC Vegas 89 preliminary fight card.

During the second fight of the night, flyweights Igor Severino and Andre Lima were in the second round. Midway through the frame, Severino bite Lima. Lima yelled and the referee stopped the fight and disqualified Severino.

It was Severino's octagon debut and he entered the bout undefeated riding an eight-fight winning streak. Lima was also undefeated (7-0) and making his promotional debut.

Following the fight, a bite mark was clearly visible on lima's arm. With the DQ win, Lima extended his undefeated record to 8-0.

"He bit me when I was trying to take him down," said Lima in his post-fight interview. "I was going to continue to damage him, continue to touch him, and finish the fight but as you can saw it. That's why I yelled, 'He bit me.'"

Lima made his way to the UFC through Dana White's Contender Series. Now that he has a UFC win on his resume, Lima plans to eventually become a world champion.

UFC Vegas 89 took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event was headlined by a women's flyweight bout between former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and eighth-ranked Amanda Ribas.