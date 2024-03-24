Skip to main content

UFC Vegas 89 prelim fight ends in DQ due to biting | Video

Flyweight Igor Severino was disqualified after biting his opponent, Andre Lima, on the UFC Vegas 89 preliminary fight card.

A fighter on the UFC Vegas 89 Preliminary fight card was disqualified on Saturday for biting his opponent.  

During the second fight of the night, flyweights Igor Severino and Andre Lima were in the second round.  Midway through the frame, Severino bite Lima.  Lima yelled and the referee stopped the fight and disqualified Severino.  

It was Severino's octagon debut and he entered the bout undefeated riding an eight-fight winning streak.  Lima was also undefeated (7-0) and making his promotional debut.    

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Following the fight, a bite mark was clearly visible on lima's arm.  With the DQ win, Lima extended his undefeated record to 8-0.

"He bit me when I was trying to take him down," said Lima in his post-fight interview.  "I was going to continue to damage him, continue to touch him, and finish the fight but as you can saw it.  That's why I yelled, 'He bit me.'"

Lima made his way to the UFC through Dana White's Contender Series.  Now that he has a UFC win on his resume, Lima plans to eventually become a world champion.  

UFC Vegas 89 took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.  The event was headlined by a women's flyweight bout between former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and eighth-ranked Amanda Ribas.  
Grant Dawson
News

Grant Dawson: 'Michael Chandler doesn't belong in the Top 15'

Lightweight Grant Dawson explains why he doesn't think Michael Chandler belongs in the Top 15 UFC rankings.

By Jeff Cain
Chael Sonnen
News

Boxing promoter contacts Chael Sonnen over McGregor vs. Paul comments

Earlier this week, Chael Sonnen expressed his opinion that a $250 million boxing match between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul shouldn't be believed.

By Jeff Cain
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at the UFC 229 New York Press Conference
News

Khabib Nurmagomedov renews conflict with Conor McGregor after fiery Ireland comment

Khabib Nurmagomedov has dragged Conor McGregor back into their feud with his recent comments about Ireland.

By Joshua Ryan