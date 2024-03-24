UFC Vegas 89 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Skip to main content

Following the UFC Vegas 89 event, the big winners will field questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.

A women's flyweight bout between former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and eighth-ranked Amanda Ribas headlined the fight card.  Namajunas picked up her first win in the 125-pound division defeating Ribas by unanimous decision.  

UFC Vegas 89 Post-Fight Press Conference

