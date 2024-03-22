UFC Vegas 89 main event weigh-in video: Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas

UFC Vegas 89 main event fighter Amanda Ribas was the first to step on the scales on Friday during the official weigh-in. The eighth-ranked women's flyweight takes on former two-time strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas.

Both women weighed the exact same, 125.5 pounds. Ribas (13-4) is coming off a highlight-reel spinning wheel kick finish over Luana Pinheiro in her last fight. Namajunas (11-6) made her 125-pound debut in her last outing against Manon Fiorot and lost via unanimous decision. Ribas will be looking to secure the biggest win in her career while Namajunas seeks to pick up her first win in her new weight class.