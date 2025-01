UFC Vegas 89 Live Results: Ribas vs. Namajunas

The UFC Vegas 89: Ribas vs. Namajunas live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas begin at 7 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.

A women's flyweight bout between former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and eighth-ranked Amanda Ribas headlines the UFC Vegas 89 fight card.

For the second week in a row, the octagon is at the UFC Apex. Ribas (13-4) is coming off a highlight-reel spinning wheel kick finish over Luana Pinheiro in her last fight. Namajunas (11-6) made her 125-pound debut in her last outing against Manon Fiorot and lost via unanimous decision

Start Time:

Preliminary Card begins at 7 p.m. ET

Main Card begins at 10 p.m. ET

UFC Vegas 89 Live Results and Analytics

UFC Vegas 89 Official Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 10 p.m. ET)

Rose Namajunas def. Amanda Ribas via unanimous decision (49–46, 49–46, and 48–47)

Karl Williams def. Justin Tafa via unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)

Edmen Shahbazyan def. AJ Dobson via TKO (punches) at 4:33, Round 1

Payton Talbott def. Cameron Saaiman via TKO (punches) at 0:21, Round 2

Youssef Zalal def. Billy Quarantillo via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:50, Round 2

Fernando Padilla def. Luis Pajuelo via submission (D’Arce choke) at 2:45, Round 1

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)