UFC Vegas 88 Weigh-In Results: Three Fighters Miss Weight

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC Vegas 88 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday.

The event is headlined by a heavyweight bout between tenth-ranked Marcin Tybura and ninth-ranked Tai Tuivasa.  Tuivasa (14-6) will enter the octagon on Saturday in desperate need of a win.  On a three-fight losing streak, the knockout artists hopes the right the ship against Tybura.  

Tybura (24-8) is coming off a loss to interim champion Tom Aspinall in his last fight, but has won seven of his last nine matches. 

Three fighters missed weight on Friday.  Natan Levy came in a half pound over the limit for his preliminary card bout against Mike Davis.  Chelsea Chandler weighed a pound over the bantamweight limit for her bout against Josiane Nunes.  Danny Silva was 2.5 pounds over the featherweight limit for his bout against Josh Culibao.  All three were fined 20% of their fight purse.       

UFC Vegas 88 Official Weigh-In Results  

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Tai Tuivasa (265.5) vs. Marcin Tybura (247)
  • Bryan Battle (170) vs. Ange Loosa (171)
  • Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (206)
  • Isaac Dulgarian (145.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez (145)
  • Macy Chiasson (135.5) vs. Pannie Kianzad (136)
  • Bryan Barberena (186) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Mike Davis (155) vs. Natan Levy (156.5)*
  • Chelsea Chandler (137)* vs. Josiane Nunes (135)
  • Jafel Filho (125.5) vs. Ode Osbourne (125.5)
  • Josh Culibao (146) vs. Danny Silva (148.5)*
  • Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Cory McKenna (115.5)
  • Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Mitch Ramirez (155.5)
  • Chad Anheliger (135) vs. Charalampos Grigoriou (136)

*missed weight
