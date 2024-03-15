UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs. Tybura Face-Offs Video
Following Friday's UFC Vegas 88 Official Weigh-In, the fighters competing on Saturday's fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas faced off with their opponents.
The event is headlined by a heavyweight bout between tenth-ranked Marcin Tybura and ninth-ranked Tai Tuivasa. Tuivasa (14-6) will enter the octagon on Saturday in desperate need of a win. On a three-fight losing streak, the knockout artists hopes the right the ship against Tybura.
Tybura (24-8) is coming off a loss to interim champion Tom Aspinall in his last fight, but has won seven of his last nine matches.