After the UFC Vegas 88 fights ended at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, the big winners took part in the post-fight press conference.

Marcin Tybura choked out Tai Tuivasa in the fight card's main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. After taking some damage on his feet, Tybura took Tuivasa down. On the ground, he took Tuivasa's back and choked him unconscious with a rear-naked choke in the opening round.

UFC Vegas 88 Post-Fight Press Conference