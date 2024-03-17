Skip to main content

UFC Vegas 88 Post-Fight Press Conference

After the UFC Vegas 88 fights ended at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, the big winners took part in the post-fight press conference.

Following Saturday's UFC Vegas 88 fights, the big winners fielded questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.  

Marcin Tybura choked out Tai Tuivasa in the fight card's main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.  After taking some damage on his feet, Tybura took Tuivasa down.  On the ground, he took Tuivasa's back and choked him unconscious with a rear-naked choke in the opening round.

UFC Vegas 88 Post-Fight Press Conference 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Valentina Shevchenko
News

Valentina Shevchenko launches OnlyFans account

Valentina Shevchenko has decided to join OnlyFans, giving fans exclusive content

By Joshua Ryan
Michael Bisping
News

Michael Bisping predicts which UFC belts will change hands in 2025

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes there will be several UFC champions dethroned in 2025.

By Jeff Cain
chael-sonnen-YT-1600
News

Chael Sonnen: 'Conor McGregor kidding about $250 million bout against Logan Paul'

Former UFC title challenger, analyst and podcast host Chael Sonnen doesn't believe a word of Conor McGregor boxing Logan Paul for $250 million.

By Jeff Cain