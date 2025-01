The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC Vegas 88 fight card officially weighed in on Friday, including main event fighters Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura.

Tuivasa (14-6) weighed in at 265.5 pounds while Tubura tipped the scales at 247 pounds.