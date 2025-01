The UFC Vegas 88 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas begin at 4 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas plays host to today's UFC Vegas 88 fight card. The event is headlined by a heavyweight bout between ninth-ranked Tai Tuivasa and tenth-ranked Marcin Tybura.

Tuivasa (14-6) will enter the octagon on Saturday in desperate need of a win. On a three-fight losing streak, the knockout artists hopes the right the ship against Tybura.

Tybura (24-8) is coming off a loss to interim champion Tom Aspinall in his last fight, but has won seven of his last nine matches.

Start Times:

Preliminary fight card begins at 4 p.m. ET

Main Card begins at 7 p.m. ET

UFC Vegas 88 Results and Fight Analytics

UFC Vegas 88 Official Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Marcin Tybura def. Tai Tuivasa via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:08, Round 1

Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa ruled a No Contest (accidental eye poke)

Ovince Saint Preux def. Kennedy Nzechukwu via split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)

Christian Rodriguez def. Isaac Dulgarian via split decision (27–28, 28–27, 28–27)

Macy Chiasson def. Pannie Kianzad via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:54, Round 1

Gerald Meerschaert def. Bryan Barberena via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:23, Round 2

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)