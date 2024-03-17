UFC Vegas 88 Bonuses: Marcin Tybura banks a bonus for main event finish

Four fighters earned "Performance of the Night" bonuses for their wins at UFC Vegas 88 on Saturday.

The event took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and was headlined by a heavyweight bout between ninth-ranked Tai Tuivasa and tenth-ranked Marcin Tybura. Tybura was among the four fighters that took home an extra $50,000. The others included women's strawweight Jaquelin Amorim, flyweight Jafel Filho, and women's bantamweight Macy Chiasson.

Performance Of The Night: Jaqueline Amorim

With the extensive jiu jitsu background that Jaqueline Amorim has, it was only a matter of time until she locked up her first UFC submission. The strawweight prospect went right to work against Cory McKenna – transitioning through a few submission attempts before finding the armbar early in the first round. Amorim’s submission was the fourth fasted in women’s strawweight history and it showcased just how talented Amorim is on the canvas.

Performance Of The Night: Jafel Filho

For the second fight in a row, Jafel Filho has put the flyweight division on notice. Filho nearly submitted rising contender Muhammad Mokaev in his debut and then he succeeded in submitting Daniel Barez in his sophomore UFC appearance. At UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura he went back to the well against veteran Ode’ Osbourne. Filho timed a shot and got Osbourne to the canvas. After that he just waited for Osbourne to make a mistake before sinking in a rear naked choke and forcing the tap. At this rate Filho will make himself one of the names to watch at 125-pounds.

Performance Of The Night: Macy Chiasson

Welcome back Macy Chiasson! The bantamweight contender was away from the Octagon for a year and half and came back with a vengeance. Chiasson faced a familiar foe in Pannie Kianzad as the two fought almost six years ago on The Ultimate Fighter, with Chiasson winning by submission. It was the same result at UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura. Chiasson took Kianzad to the floor and found the rear naked choke to get the win. It was an important win for Chiasson who is right back on track.

Performance Of The Night: Marcin Tybura

A heavyweight main event usually is a signal of banger fight and for as long as it lasted, that’s exactly what Tai Tuivasa vs Marcin Tybura was.Tuivasa came out of the gate swinging, clipping Tybura with an elbow that opened up a cut on his head, but the Polish contender didn’t flinch. Tybura worked for a takedown and then started pouring strikes down on Tuivasa. When Tuivasa made an attempt to get out of danger Tybura jumped on his neck and finished the fight. It was the perfect bounce back performance for Tybura and keeps him right in the mix at the top tier of the heavyweight division.