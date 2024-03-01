Skip to main content

UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev Weigh-In Results

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC Vegas 87 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday.

The UFC octagon is back at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for this weekend's UFC Fight Night 238 fight card.  

The event is headlined by a heavyweight showdown between Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-5) and undefeated Shamil Gaziev (12-0).  Gaziev was the first fighter to step on the scales and came in at 261 pounds.      

UFC Vegas 87 Official Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik (257) vs. Shamil Gaziev (261)
  • Tyson Pedro (205.5) vs. Vitor Petrino (205.5)
  • Muhammad Mokaev (126) vs. Alex Perez (125.5)
  • Bekzat Almakhan (136) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (136)
  • Stephen Erceg (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 12:30 p.m. ET)

  • Eryk Anders (185.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (186)
  • Vinicius Oliveira (135.5) vs. Bernardo Sopai (135.5)
  • Javid Basharat (136) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (135.5)
  • Christian Duncan (186) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (185.5)
  • A.J. Cunningham (155.5) vs. Ludovit Klein (156)
  • Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (156) vs. Loik Radzhabov (155.5)
Tyson Fury
News

Tyson Fury protests 'robbery' after Oleksandr Usyk loss

Tyson Fury suffered defeat against Oleksandr Usyk for the second time, though he believes it was a robbery decision.

By Joshua Ryan
Oleksandr Usyk
News

Oleksandr Usyk scores unanimous decision victory in Tyson Fury rematch

Oleksandr Usyk has once again claimed victory over Tyson Fury, this time by unanimous decision.

By Joshua Ryan
usyk-fury2-ppresser-1600
News

Usyk vs. Fury 2 Post-Fight Press Conference

Following the Usyk vs. Fury 2 fights in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the winners will answer questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.

By Jeff Cain