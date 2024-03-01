The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC Vegas 87 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday.

The UFC octagon is back at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for this weekend's UFC Fight Night 238 fight card.

The event is headlined by a heavyweight showdown between Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-5) and undefeated Shamil Gaziev (12-0). Gaziev was the first fighter to step on the scales and came in at 261 pounds.

UFC Vegas 87 Official Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (257) vs. Shamil Gaziev (261)

Tyson Pedro (205.5) vs. Vitor Petrino (205.5)

Muhammad Mokaev (126) vs. Alex Perez (125.5)

Bekzat Almakhan (136) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (136)

Stephen Erceg (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 12:30 p.m. ET)