The UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev live results from Las Vegas begin at 1:20 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.

A pair of heavyweights headline Saturday's UFC Vegas 87 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The live results begin at 1:30 p.m. ET with preliminary card action.

In the main event, Jairzinho Rozenstruik faces the undefeated Shamil Gaziev. While Gaziev looks to keep his unbeaten streak alive, Rozenstruik plans to rebound from a submission loss in his last outing.

Start Times:

Preliminary Card begins at 1:30 p.m. ET

Main Card begins at 4 p.m. ET

UFC Vegas 87 Results and Analytics

UFC Vegas 87 Official Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Shamil Gaziev via TKO (referee stoppage) at 5:00, Round 4

Vitor Petrino def. Tyson Pedro via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Muhammad Mokaev def. Alex Perez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Umar Nurmagomedov def. Bekzat Almakhan via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)

Stephen Erceg def. Matt Schnell via KO (punch) at 0:26, Round 2

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 12:30 p.m. ET)