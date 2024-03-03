Skip to main content

UFC Vegas 87 Post-Fight Press Conference

Following today's UFC Vegas 87 fights, the big winners will field questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.

The famed octagon was back at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for today's UFC Vegas 87 fight card.

The event was headlined by a heavyweight showdown between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and undefeated Shamil Gaziev.  Following the fights, the big winners will answer questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.  

UFC Vegas 87 Post-Fight Press Conference Video  

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Tyson Fury
News

Tyson Fury protests 'robbery' after Oleksandr Usyk loss

Tyson Fury suffered defeat against Oleksandr Usyk for the second time, though he believes it was a robbery decision.

By Joshua Ryan
Oleksandr Usyk
News

Oleksandr Usyk scores unanimous decision victory in Tyson Fury rematch

Oleksandr Usyk has once again claimed victory over Tyson Fury, this time by unanimous decision.

By Joshua Ryan
usyk-fury2-ppresser-1600
News

Usyk vs. Fury 2 Post-Fight Press Conference

Following the Usyk vs. Fury 2 fights in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the winners will answer questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.

By Jeff Cain