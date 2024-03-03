Following today's UFC Vegas 87 fights, the big winners will field questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.

The famed octagon was back at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for today's UFC Vegas 87 fight card.

The event was headlined by a heavyweight showdown between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and undefeated Shamil Gaziev. Following the fights, the big winners will answer questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.

UFC Vegas 87 Post-Fight Press Conference Video