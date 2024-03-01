UFC Vegas 87 Main Event Weigh-In: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev

The UFC Vegas 87 main event fighters, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev, officially weighed in on Friday in Las Vegas.

The weigh-in for Saturday's UFC Vegas 87 fight card took place on Friday in Las Vegas. All fighters made weight including main event fighters Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev.

Gaziev was the first fighter to step on the scales and weighed in at 261 pounds. Rozenstruik was the last fighter to weigh in and tipped the scales at 257 pounds.

Rozenstruik (13-5) looks to rebound from a submission loss to Jailton Almeida last May. Gaziev (12-0) hopes to keep his undefeated record intact.

UFC Vegas 87 Main Event Weigh-In Video