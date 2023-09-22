Skip to main content
Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs Gamrot Face-offs Video

Following Friday's UFC Vegas 79 weigh-ins, the fighters faced off with their opponents in the customary face-offs.

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC Vegas 79 fight card in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday.  Following Friday's UFC Vegas 79 weigh-ins, the fighters faced off with their opponents in the customary face-offs.  

The event, which takes place at the UFC Apex, is headlined by the No. 6 and No. 7 ranked lightweight contenders Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot.

UFC Vegas 79 Face-Offs Video

