The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC Vegas 79 fight card in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday. Following Friday's UFC Vegas 79 weigh-ins, the fighters faced off with their opponents in the customary face-offs.

The event, which takes place at the UFC Apex, is headlined by the No. 6 and No. 7 ranked lightweight contenders Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot.

UFC Vegas 79 Face-Offs Video