UFC Vegas 79 Official Weigh-Ins: Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot
Rafael Fiziev

UFC Vegas 79 Official Weigh-in Video: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

The UFC Vegas 79 headliners, Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot, officially weighed in on Friday morning in Las Vegas.

Fiziev, is ranked No. 6 in the lightweight division and tipped the scales weighing 156 pounds.  Gamrot, ranked at No. 7 also weighed in at 156 pounds. 

Soon after the UFC Vegas 79 Face-Offs took place at The Apex in Las Vegas, NV.

UFC Vegas 79 Main Event weigh-in video

