UFC Vegas 79 Highlights Videos: Rafael Fiziev suffers freak injury to cut main event short

UFC Vegas 79 highlights videos showcases a number of must-watch matchups, but it was the headliner between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot that was the most anticipated as two lightweight standouts battled it out to force their way into the title picture.

The bout started out with a feeling-out process as both men kept their distance and tested their range. Once they began trading shots, it was clear that Rafael Fiziev had the advantage on the feet with his beautiful combinations and powerful strikes, forcing Mateusz Gamrot to mix in the grappling. Aside from a few flush punches from the Muay Thai expert, it was a fairly even round, though “Ataman” was awarded a 10-9 on all three judges' scorecards due to his effective striking and great takedown defense.

After eating a body kick to start the second round, the Poland native managed to secure his first takedown of the fight but was unable to mount any offense before his opponent got back to the feet. Although it seemed like the clash was shaping up to be an instant classic, a right kick from Fiziev caused an injury to his standing leg, which was then capitalized on by Gamrot who came away with the TKO victory.

While “Gamer” would have liked a more clean victory over the tough challenger, he improves to 6-2 inside the octagon and wants to insert himself into the top 5 in the 155 lbs division. Fiziev seemed in good spirits on social media following the loss, but the severity of the injury is unknown at this point.