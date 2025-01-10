Skip to main content

UFC Vegas 101 Weigh-In Results: Two fighters miss weight

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC Vegas 101 fight card officially weighed in on Friday in Las Vegas.

The Ultimate Fight Championship kicks off its 2025 schedule on Saturday with an event headlined by women strawweight contenders.  Sixth ranked Mackenzie Dern (14-5) takes on eighth ranked Amanda Ribas (13-5) in a rematch in the UFC Vegas 101 main event.  

The two first fought UFC Fight Night 161 in October 2019. Ribas handed Dern her first career loss. Six years removed from their first meeting, both women are different fighters.  Both women weighed in at 116 pounds.

UFC Vegas 101 Official Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Mackenzie Dern (116) vs. Amanda Ribas (116)
  • Carlston Harris (170) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (171)
  • Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs. Cesar Almeida (185.5)
  • Chris Curtis (185.5) vs. Roman Kopylov (185.5)
  • Austin Bashi (145.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez (145)
  • Uros Medic (171) vs. Punahele Soriano (171)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Felipe Bunes (126) vs. Jose Johnson (128.5)*
  • Ihor Potieria (188)** vs. Marco Tulio (185.5)
  • Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (155.5)
  • Preston Parsons (171) vs. Jacobe Smith (170.5)
  • Nicolle Caliari (125.5) vs. Ernesta Kareckaite (126)
  • Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (205) vs. Bruno Lopes (205.5)
  • Viktoriia Dudakova (116) vs. Fatima Kline (116)
  • Nurullo Aliev (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155)

* Jose Johnson missed weight by 2.5 pounds

**Ihor Potieria missed weight by 2 pounds
