Skip to main content

UFC Vegas 101 Post-Fight Press Conference

Following the UFC Vegas 101 fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the winners will answer questions during the post-fight press conference.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship kicked off their 2025 schedule on Saturday with UFC Vegas 101 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.  Sixth ranked women's strawweight Mackenzie Dern took on eighth ranked Amanda Ribas in a rematch in the fight card's main event.

Dern avenge the previous loss to Ribas, winning via submission late in the third round.

UFC Vegas 101 Post-Fight Press Conference

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Mackenzie Dern
News

Mackenzie Dern submits Amanda Ribas in UFC Vegas 101 main event

A rematch between women's strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas headlined Saturday UFC Vegas 101 fight card.

By Jeff Cain
UFC-Vegas-101-results-1600
News

UFC Vegas 101: Dern vs. Ribas 2 Live Results

The UFC Vegas 101: Dern vs. Ribas 2 live results from Las Vegas begin at 4 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.

By Jeff Cain
UFC CEO Dana White
News

Dana White in serious talks to start Saudi Boxing League

Dana White's long promise to venture into the boxing promotion world could now be underway with the Saudi Boxing League.

By Joshua Ryan