UFC Vegas 101: Dern vs. Ribas Face-Offs

Following Friday's official UFC Vegas 101 weigh-ins, the fighters faced off with their opponents ahead of Saturday's event.

The Ultimate Fight Championship kicks off its 2025 schedule on Saturday with an event headlined by women strawweight contenders. Sixth ranked Mackenzie Dern(14-5) takes on eighth ranked Amanda Ribas (13-5) in a rematch in the UFC Vegas 101 main event.

The two first fought UFC Fight Night 161 in October 2019. Ribas handed Dern her first career loss. Six years removed from their first meeting, both women are different fighters.

The event's official weigh-ins took place on Friday.  Dern and Ribas both tipped the scales at 116 pounds.  After the weigh-ins, the fighter faced off with their opponents ahead of Saturday's event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.   

UFC Vegas 101: Dern vs. Ribas 2 - Face-offs Video

