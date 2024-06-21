UFC Saudi Arabia Official Weigh-In Results: All fighters on point

The fighters competing on the UFC Saudi Arabia fight card on Saturday officially weighed in on Friday in Riyadh.

For the first time, the octagon is in Saudi Arabia for this weekend's UFC event. Kingdom Arena in Riyadh hosts Saturday's fight card. On Friday morning, the fighters competing at the event officially weighed in.

The event is headlined by a middleweight bout between former champion Robert Whittaker (25-7) and fast-rising Ikram Aliskerov (15-1). Whittaker was the first fighter to step on the scale and weight 186 pounds. Aliskerov was the second fighter to weigh-in, tipping the scale at 184 pounds.

Whittaker was originally slated to face 11th-ranked Khamzat Chimaev in the headlining bout but Chimaev was forced to withdrawal due to illness. Whittaker will enter the fight coming off a decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 298 in February. Aliskerov is riding a seven-fight winning streak with his only career loss coming to Chimaev.

UFC Saudi Arabia Official Weigh-In Results

Main Card (on ABC and ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET

Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (184)

Sergei Pavlovich (260) vs. Alexander Volkov (258)

Kelvin Gastelum (184.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (184)

Sharabutdin Magomedov (185.5) vs. Antonio Trocoli (185.5)

Johnny Walker (206) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (206)

Preliminary Card (on ESPN/ESPN+ at Noon ET)