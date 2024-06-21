UFC Saudi Arabia Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC Saudi Arabia fight card participated int he event's ceremonial weigh-in on Friday. in Riyadh.

The fighters participating on the UFC Saudi Arabia fight card on Saturday officially weighed in on Friday morning in Riyadh. On Friday afternoon, the athletes took part in the event's ceremonial weigh-in.

Saturday's fights take place in Kingdom Arena and the fight card headlined by a middleweight bout between former champion Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov. The event will mark the fight promotion's first trip to Saudi Arabia.

UFC Saudi Arabia Ceremonial Weigh-In