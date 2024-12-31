UFC reveals 2024 Submission of the Year nominees

2024 featured a plethora of submission finishes in the UFC, but a few stood out among the rest. On Monday, the fight promotion released their 2024 Submission of the Year nominees.

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev was nominated for his UFC 302 fifth-round submission win over Dustin Poirier. Middleweight champ Dricus du Plessis made the list for his UFC 305 submission win over former two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya. Kayla Harrison received a nomination for her UFC 300 rear-naked choke finish of former champion Holly Holm. Rounding out the nominees was Paddy Pimblett for his UFC 304 first-round finish of King Green.

You can cast your vote in the Community tab on the UFC YouTube channel or on other UFC social channels.

2024 UFC Submission of the Year Nominees