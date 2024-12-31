UFC reveals 2024 Submission of the Year nominees
2024 featured a plethora of submission finishes in the UFC, but a few stood out among the rest. On Monday, the fight promotion released their 2024 Submission of the Year nominees.
Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev was nominated for his UFC 302 fifth-round submission win over Dustin Poirier. Middleweight champ Dricus du Plessis made the list for his UFC 305 submission win over former two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya. Kayla Harrison received a nomination for her UFC 300 rear-naked choke finish of former champion Holly Holm. Rounding out the nominees was Paddy Pimblett for his UFC 304 first-round finish of King Green.
You can cast your vote in the Community tab on the UFC YouTube channel or on other UFC social channels.