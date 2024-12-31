Skip to main content

UFC reveals 2024 Submission of the Year nominees

On Monday, UFC revealed their 2024 Submission of the Year nominees.

2024 featured a plethora of submission finishes in the UFC, but a few stood out among the rest.  On Monday, the fight promotion released their 2024 Submission of the Year nominees.  

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev was nominated for his UFC 302 fifth-round submission win over Dustin Poirier.  Middleweight champ Dricus du Plessis made the list for his UFC 305 submission win over former two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya.  Kayla Harrison received a nomination for her UFC 300 rear-naked choke finish of former champion Holly Holm.  Rounding out the nominees was Paddy Pimblett for his UFC 304 first-round finish of King Green

You can cast your vote in the Community tab on the UFC YouTube channel or on other UFC social channels.   

2024 UFC Submission of the Year Nominees 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson
News

Mike Tyson responds to Jake Paul fight fixing allegations

Mike Tyson has weighed in on the constant allegations surrounding Jake Paul and his supposed match fixing.

By Joshua Ryan
year-in-review2-1600
News

2024 UFC Year in Review - Part 2

Look back at the biggest Octagon moments of 2024 in Part 2 of the UFC Year In Review.

By Jeff Cain
John McCarthy
News

Pioneering referee wants to see an MMA rule change: 'It opens the fight up'

Veteran MMA referee "Big" John McCarthy would like to see a change to the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts.

By Jeff Cain