UFC releases Tom Aspinall cage side reaction to Jon Jones defeating Stipe Miocic

Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall sat front row at Madison Square Garden when Jon Jones defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

With cameras catching his every word, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall sat front row for the UFC 309 title fight between heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic.

Aspinall commentated the action as the fight played out.  Jones defeated Miocic via submission late in the third round after winning the first two in Aspinall's judgement.      

Tom Aspinall - Front Row at UFC 309

