UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Buckley Live Results

The UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Buckley live results from Tampa, Florida begin at 7 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.

The famed UFC octagon is in Tampa, Fla. for Saturday's UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Buckley event at Amalie Arena. The fight card is headlined by a welterweight bout between former interim champion Colby Covington and the surging Joaquin Buckley

It's been a year since the sixth-ranked Covington has fought. In that time, ninth-ranked Buckley picked up three wins, including finishes over Vicente Luqueand Stephen Thompson. Covington has fought for the undisputed championship three times but the belt eluded him. Buckley looks to usher in a new era to the 170-pound weight class and emerge as a title contender.

Start Times: 

  • Main card begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+
  • Preliminary card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPNews, ESPN+

UFC on ESPN 63 Live Results and Analytics

UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Buckley Official Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN2, ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley
  • Cub Swanson vs. Billy Quarantillo
  • Manel Kape vs. Bruno Silva
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Vitor Petrino
  • Daniel Marcos vs. Adrian Yanez
  • Navajo Stirling vs. Tuco Tokkos

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Ottman Azaitar vs. Michael Johnson
  • Joel Alvarez vs. Drakkar Klose
  • Fernando Padilla vs. Sean Woodson
  • Miles Johns vs. Felipe Lima
  • Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Miranda Maverick
  • Davey Grant vs. Ramon Taveras
  • Josefine Knutsson vs. Piera Rodriguez
