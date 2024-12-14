The UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Buckley live results from Tampa, Florida begin at 7 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.

The famed UFC octagon is in Tampa, Fla. for Saturday's UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Buckley event at Amalie Arena. The fight card is headlined by a welterweight bout between former interim champion Colby Covington and the surging Joaquin Buckley.

It's been a year since the sixth-ranked Covington has fought. In that time, ninth-ranked Buckley picked up three wins, including finishes over Vicente Luqueand Stephen Thompson. Covington has fought for the undisputed championship three times but the belt eluded him. Buckley looks to usher in a new era to the 170-pound weight class and emerge as a title contender.

Start Times:

Main card begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+

Preliminary card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPNews, ESPN+

UFC on ESPN 63 Live Results and Analytics

UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Buckley Official Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN2, ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley

Cub Swanson vs. Billy Quarantillo

Manel Kape vs. Bruno Silva

Dustin Jacoby vs. Vitor Petrino

Daniel Marcos vs. Adrian Yanez

Navajo Stirling vs. Tuco Tokkos

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)