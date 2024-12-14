UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Buckley Live Results
The famed UFC octagon is in Tampa, Fla. for Saturday's UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Buckley event at Amalie Arena. The fight card is headlined by a welterweight bout between former interim champion Colby Covington and the surging Joaquin Buckley.
It's been a year since the sixth-ranked Covington has fought. In that time, ninth-ranked Buckley picked up three wins, including finishes over Vicente Luqueand Stephen Thompson. Covington has fought for the undisputed championship three times but the belt eluded him. Buckley looks to usher in a new era to the 170-pound weight class and emerge as a title contender.
Start Times:
- Main card begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+
- Preliminary card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPNews, ESPN+
UFC on ESPN 63 Live Results and Analytics
UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Buckley Official Results
MAIN CARD (ESPN2, ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)
- Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley
- Cub Swanson vs. Billy Quarantillo
- Manel Kape vs. Bruno Silva
- Dustin Jacoby vs. Vitor Petrino
- Daniel Marcos vs. Adrian Yanez
- Navajo Stirling vs. Tuco Tokkos
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
- Ottman Azaitar vs. Michael Johnson
- Joel Alvarez vs. Drakkar Klose
- Fernando Padilla vs. Sean Woodson
- Miles Johns vs. Felipe Lima
- Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Miranda Maverick
- Davey Grant vs. Ramon Taveras
- Josefine Knutsson vs. Piera Rodriguez