The octagon is back at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for this weekend's UFC on ESPN 60 event. On Friday, the fighters competing on the fight card officially weighed in.

A women's strawweight bout between 3rd ranked Amanda Lemos (14-3-1) and 5th ranked Virna Jandiroba headlines the event. Lemos last fought in February, defeating Mackenzie Dern via unanimous decision. Jandiroba will enter the bout riding a three-fight winning streak.

UFC on ESPN 60 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Amanda Lemos (116) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115.5)

Junyong Park (186) vs. Brad Tavares (185.5)

Seungwoo Choi (145) vs. Steve Garcia (144.5)

Kurt Holobaugh (155) vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (154)

Cody Durden (125.5) vs. Bruno Silva (126)

Bill Algeo (146) vs. Dooho Choi (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)