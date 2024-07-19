Skip to main content

UFC Vegas 94 Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Made Weight

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC on ESPN 60 fight card at the UFC Apex officially weighed in on Friday in Las Vegas.

A women's strawweight bout between 3rd ranked Amanda Lemos (14-3-1) and 5th ranked Virna Jandiroba headlines the event.  

A women's strawweight bout between 3rd ranked Amanda Lemos (14-3-1) and 5th ranked Virna Jandiroba headlines the event.  Lemos last fought in February, defeating Mackenzie Dern via unanimous decision.  Jandiroba will enter the bout riding a three-fight winning streak.  

UFC on ESPN 60 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Amanda Lemos (116) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115.5)
  • Junyong Park (186) vs. Brad Tavares (185.5)
  • Seungwoo Choi (145) vs. Steve Garcia (144.5)
  • Kurt Holobaugh (155) vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (154)
  • Cody Durden (125.5) vs. Bruno Silva (126)
  • Bill Algeo (146) vs. Dooho Choi (146)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Hyder Amil (145) vs. Jeong Yeong Lee (145.5)
  • Cody Gibson (136) vs. Brian Kelleher (136)
  • Dione Barbosa (125.5) vs. Miranda Maverick (125.5)
  • Trey Ogden (156) vs. Loik Radzhabov (155.5)
  • Luana Carolina (125.5) vs. Lucie Pudilova (126)
  • Thomas Petersen (258.5) vs. Mohammed Usman (236.5)
