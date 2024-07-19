Skip to main content

UFC on ESPN 60 Main Event Weigh-In Video: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba

The UFC on ESPN 60 main event fighters, Amanda Lemos and Virna Jandiroba, officially weighed in on Friday ahead of Saturday's fights.

A women's strawweight bout between 3rd ranked Amanda Lemos (14-3-1) and 5th ranked Virna Jandiroba headlines Saturday's UFC on ESPN 60 fights card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.  

On Friday, the two women officially weighed in ahead of Saturday's showdown.  Lemos weighed in at 116 pounds while Jandiroba tipped the scales at 115.5 pounds.  

UFC on ESPN 60 Main Event Weigh-In Video

