UFC on ESPN 58 Weigh-In Results: One fighter misses weight

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC on ESPN 58 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday.

The octagon returned to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for Saturday's UFC on ESPN 58 event. Headlining the fight card is a flyweight bout between fifth-ranked Alex Perez and 13th-ranked Tatsuro Taira. Both men officially weighed in at 126 pounds on making tomorrow's main event officially set.

UFC on ESPN 58 Weigh-In Results

Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Alex Perez (126) vs. Tatsuro Taira (126)

Miles Johns (135) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (136)

Lucas Almeida (146) vs. Timmy Cuamba (145)

Garrett Armfield (135.5) vs. Brady Hiestand (135)

Asu Almabayev (125.5) vs. Jose Johnson (126)

Adam Fugitt (170) vs. Josh Quinlan (169.5)

Prelim Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Tagir Ulanbekov (129.5) vs. Joshua Van (125.5)

Jimmy Flick (126) vs. Nate Maness (125.5)

Gabriella Fernandes (126) vs. Carli Judice (125.5)

Jeka Saragih (145) vs. Westin Wilson (146)

Melquizael Costa (145) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (145.5)

Josefine Knutsson (114.5) vs. Julia Polastri (116)

*Ulanbekov missed the flyweight limit by 3.5 pounds