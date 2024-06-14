Skip to main content

UFC on ESPN 58 main event weigh-in video: Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira

The UFC on ESPN 58 main event fighters, flyweights Alex Perez and Tatsuro Taira officially weighed in on Friday in Las Vegas.

The octagon returns to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for this weekend's UFC on ESPN 58 event.  Headlining the fight card is a flyweight bout between fifth-ranked Alex Perez and 13th-ranked Tatsuro Taira.  

Both men officially weighed in at 126 pounds on Friday making tomorrow's main event officially set.    

UFC on ESPN 58 Weigh-In Video: Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira

