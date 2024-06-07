UFC on ESPN 57 Weigh-In Results: Cannonier vs. Imavov

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC on ESPN 57 fight card in Louisville, Kentucky, officially weighed in.

The Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky hosts Saturday's UFC on ESPN 57 fight card. The event is headlined by a middleweight bout between fourth-ranked Jared Cannonier and seventh-ranked Nassourdine Imavov. Cannonier and Imavov both weighed in at 185 pounds.

The event will be the fight promotion's second trip to Louisville. The first event hosted in Kentucky's biggest city was in March of 2021.

UFC on ESPN 57 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Jared Cannonier (185) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185)

Dustin Jacoby (204.5) vs. Dominick Reyes (205)

Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs. Ricky Turcios (136)

Brunno Ferreira (186) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)

Julian Marquez (185.5) vs. Zach Reese (185)

Miguel Baeza (171) vs. Puna Soriano (171)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Ludovit Klein (156) vs. Thiago Moises (156)

Carlos Prates (169.5) vs. Charlie Radtke (171)

Jesse Butler (136) vs. Brad Katona (136)

Montana De La Rosa (126) vs. Andrea Lee (126)

John Castaneda () vs. Daniel Marcos (135.25)

Denise Gomes (116) vs. Eduarda Moura (116.5)*

Taylor Lapilus (135.5) vs. Cody Stamann (135.75)

Rayanne Amanda (116) vs. Puja Tomar (116)

*Eduarda Moura missed with by 0.5 pounds on her first attempt