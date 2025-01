The UFC on ESPN 54: Blanchfield Fiorot live results from Atlantic City begin at 7 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.

UFC on ESPN 54 takes place at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey and th live results will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

The event is headlined by a women's flyweight bout between second ranked Erin Blanchfield and third ranked Manon Fiorot. Both women are riding extensive winning streaks. Blanchfield enters the fight having won her last nine bouts. Fiorot comes in riding an 11-fight winning streak.

Start Time:

Preliminary Card beings at 7 p.m. ET

Main Card beings at 10 p.m. ET

UFC on ESPN 54 Results and Analytics

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 10 p.m. ET)

Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

Joaquin Buckley vs. Vicente Luque

Bruno Silva vs. Chris Weidman

Sedriques Dumas vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson

Rhys McKee vs. Chidi Njokuani

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)