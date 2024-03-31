UFC on ESPN 54 Bonuses: Nate Landwehr's sensational comeback earns additional $50k

Dana White announced Nate Landwehre and more who earned themselves a performance bonus at UFC on ESPN 54 on Saturday.

Headlined by a number one contender clash between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot, UFC on ESPN 54 showcased many brilliant performances from the opening bout to the last.

As the dust settled on the event, the UFC revealed the competitors who would be handed an additional incentive for their performances.

Fight of the Night Bonus

If you missed the prelims of UFC on ESPN 54, you missed an action-packed number of fights, but arguably none better than the light heavyweight affair between two Contender Series alumni, Anton Turkalj and debutant Ibo Aslan.

The pair slugged it out, throwing heavy leather until Aslan landed a powerful overhand right, bringing an end to the fight in the final round. The newcomer capped off an impressive debut performance with a statement finish.

Performance of the Night Bonus

Known for his ability to out-grit anybody who stands across the cage from him, Nate Landwehr was forced to do just that once again earlier tonight.

The proud Tennessee native fought his way through adversity and an early knockdown scare to score his first knockout win under the UFC banner. Despite looking incredible from the opening bell, Jamall Emmers was overwhelmed by Nate 'The Train's perseverance.

Performance of the Night Bonus

Entering the octagon in danger of being cut, Dennis Buzukja was desperate to snap his two-fight skid. To get back into the winners' column, 'The Great' had to bypass the dangerous Connor Matthews and he did just that.

Buzukja secured his first knockout in almost three years when he landed a beautifully executed left hook, which was then followed up by some ground and pound.

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the 26-year-old under the tutelage of Ray Longo and he finally got to showcase himself after a nightmare start to his UFC career.